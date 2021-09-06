A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II takes off from the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 9, 2021. The A-10s primary weapon system is the GAU-8/A Gatling gun, which fires 30mm rounds at a rate of up to 3,900 rounds per minute. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2021 15:29
|Photo ID:
|6703941
|VIRIN:
|210609-F-CJ465-1013
|Resolution:
|4452x2504
|Size:
|4.09 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flightline Friday [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT