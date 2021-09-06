A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II takes off from the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 9, 2021. The A-10s primary weapon system is the GAU-8/A Gatling gun, which fires 30mm rounds at a rate of up to 3,900 rounds per minute. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2021 Date Posted: 06.22.2021 15:29 Photo ID: 6703941 VIRIN: 210609-F-CJ465-1013 Resolution: 4452x2504 Size: 4.09 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flightline Friday [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.