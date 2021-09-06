Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flightline Friday

    Flightline Friday

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II takes off from the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 9, 2021. The HC-130J is the Air Force's only fixed-wing personnel recovery platform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)

