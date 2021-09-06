A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II takes off from the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 9, 2021. The HC-130J is the Air Force's only fixed-wing personnel recovery platform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2021 15:29
|Photo ID:
|6703942
|VIRIN:
|210609-F-CJ465-1020
|Resolution:
|6566x3693
|Size:
|8.87 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flightline Friday [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT