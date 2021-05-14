David Lee Northern Jr. speaks at his retirement ceremony after 63 years of service May 14, 2021, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. Northern served 26 years in the Air Force, 37 years as a civil servant, and is an original member of USSOCOM. Photo by Michael Bottoms, USSOCOM Office of Communication.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2021 Date Posted: 06.22.2021 12:01 Photo ID: 6703487 VIRIN: 210514-A-YT673-0003 Resolution: 2100x1400 Size: 1.89 MB Location: MACDILL AFB, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SOCOM patriarch retires after a remarkable 63 years of service [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Bottoms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.