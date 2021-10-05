SOCOM patriarch retires after a remarkable 63 years of service

David Lee Northern Jr. while he was serving as an Airman in the Air Force in the early 1960’s. Northern retired after 63 years of service May 14, 2021, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. He served 26 years in the Air Force, 37 years as a civil servant, and is an original member of USSOCOM. Courtesy of David Lee Northern Jr.

