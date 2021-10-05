Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SOCOM patriarch retires after a remarkable 63 years of service [Image 4 of 4]

    SOCOM patriarch retires after a remarkable 63 years of service

    MACDILL AFB, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2021

    Photo by Michael Bottoms  

    U.S. Special Operations Command

    David Lee Northern Jr. while he was serving as an Airman in the Air Force in the early 1960’s. Northern retired after 63 years of service May 14, 2021, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. He served 26 years in the Air Force, 37 years as a civil servant, and is an original member of USSOCOM. Courtesy of David Lee Northern Jr.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.22.2021 12:01
    Photo ID: 6703490
    VIRIN: 210514-A-YT673-0004
    Resolution: 568x751
    Size: 337.53 KB
    Location: MACDILL AFB, FL, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOCOM patriarch retires after a remarkable 63 years of service [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Bottoms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SOCOM patriarch retires after a remarkable 63 years of service
    SOCOM patriarch retires after a remarkable 63 years of service
    SOCOM patriarch retires after a remarkable 63 years of service
    SOCOM patriarch retires after a remarkable 63 years of service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SOCOM patriarch retires after a remarkable 63 years of service

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USSOCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT