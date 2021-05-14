David Lee Northern Jr. walks into his retirement ceremony after 63 years of service May 14, 2021, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. Northern served 26 years in the Air Force, 37 years as a civil servant, and is an original member of USSOCOM. Photo by Michael Bottoms, USSOCOM Office of Communication
This work, SOCOM patriarch retires after a remarkable 63 years of service [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Bottoms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SOCOM patriarch retires after a remarkable 63 years of service
