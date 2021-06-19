621 CRW leadership visits redeployers

Col. Travis L. Edwards, 621st Contingency Response Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. CT Kirk, 621st Contingency Response Group command chief master sergeant, walk away from a C-17 Globemaster III after greeting Airmen with the 821st Contingency Response Group returning from a deployment June 19, 2021, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The 821st CRG was part of Task Force 74 that assisted Resolute Support Mission Airmen with the safe and orderly withdrawal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Brice)

