    621 CRW leadership visits redeployers [Image 1 of 5]

    621 CRW leadership visits redeployers

    UNITED STATES

    06.19.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Brice 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Travis L. Edwards, 621st Contingency Response Wing commander, speaks to Airmen with the 821st Contingency Response Group upon their return from supporting retrograde operations in the Central Command area of responsibility June 19, 2021, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The 821st CRG was part of Task Force 74 that assisted Resolute Support Mission Airmen with the safe and orderly withdrawal of U.S. personnel and cargo out of the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Brice)

