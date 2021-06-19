621 CRW leadership visits redeployers

Airmen with the 821st Contingency Response Group listen to a greeting from 621st Contingency Response Wing leadership during their return from supporting retrograde operations in the CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY June 19, 2021, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The group’s ability to be ready to deploy within 12 hours in response to the President’s directed drawdown shows exactly why Devil Raiders are Air Mobility Command’s 9-1-1 force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Brice)

