    621 CRW leadership visits redeployers [Image 3 of 5]

    621 CRW leadership visits redeployers

    UNITED STATES

    06.19.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Brice 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen with the 821st Contingency Response Group listen to a greeting from 621st Contingency Response Wing leadership during their return from supporting retrograde operations in the CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY June 19, 2021, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The group’s ability to be ready to deploy within 12 hours in response to the President’s directed drawdown shows exactly why Devil Raiders are Air Mobility Command’s 9-1-1 force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Brice)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2021
    Date Posted: 06.22.2021 10:51
    Photo ID: 6703285
    VIRIN: 210619-F-XC220-0003
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 6.05 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 621 CRW leadership visits redeployers [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Sarah Brice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    redeploy
    621 CRW
    821 CRG

