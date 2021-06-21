Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Midshipmen Visit USS Dewey (DDG 105) [Image 7 of 7]

    Midshipmen Visit USS Dewey (DDG 105)

    U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    06.21.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Dewey (DDG 105)

    210621-N-RO680-1097 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 21, 2021) Midshipmen tour the weather deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), June 21, 2021. Dewey is currently underway conducting maritime operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erin C. Zorich)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2021
    Date Posted: 06.22.2021 07:10
    Photo ID: 6702900
    VIRIN: 210621-N-RO680-1097
    Resolution: 4247x2827
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Midshipmen Visit USS Dewey (DDG 105) [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Midshipmen Visit USS Dewey (DDG 105)
    Midshipmen Visit USS Dewey (DDG 105)
    Midshipmen Visit USS Dewey (DDG 105)
    Midshipmen Visit USS Dewey (DDG 105)
    Midshipmen Visit USS Dewey (DDG 105)
    Midshipmen Visit USS Dewey (DDG 105)
    Midshipmen Visit USS Dewey (DDG 105)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Dewey
    Midshipmen
    CSG1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT