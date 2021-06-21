Midshipmen Visit USS Dewey (DDG 105)

210621-N-RO680-1246 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 21, 2021) Midshipmen learn about different weapons systems aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), June 21, 2021. Dewey is currently underway conducting maritime operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erin C. Zorich)
