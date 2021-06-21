210621-N-RO680-1188 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 21, 2021) Midshipmen learn about radar and communication equipment from Lt. j.g. Richard Kang, aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), June 21, 2021. Dewey is currently underway conducting maritime operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erin C. Zorich)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2021 Date Posted: 06.22.2021 07:09 Photo ID: 6702883 VIRIN: 210621-N-RO680-1188 Resolution: 4167x2773 Size: 1.23 MB Location: U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Midshipmen Visit USS Dewey (DDG 105) [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.