USS Benfold Conducts Weapon Qualification

Master at Arms 1st Class Michael Oot, from Syracuse, N.Y., gives weapon familiarization training to Fire Controlman (Aegis) 3rd Class Nhia Her, from Saint Paul, Minn, and Ens. Nicole Schiff, from Silver Springs, Md., during a small arms qualification aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65). Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

