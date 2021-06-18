Fire Controlman 3rd Class Zachary Isaac, from Cartersville, Ga., and Personnel Specialist Chief Achilles Amante, from Jersey City, N.J., fire a 9mm pistol during a small arms qualification aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65). Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2021 22:58
|Photo ID:
|6702546
|VIRIN:
|210618-N-FO714-1103
|Resolution:
|5491x3871
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Benfold Conducts Weapon Qualification [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
