USS Benfold Conducts Weapon Qualification

Fire Controlman 3rd Class Zachary Isaac, from Cartersville, Ga., and Personnel Specialist Chief Achilles Amante, from Jersey City, N.J., fire a 9mm pistol during a small arms qualification aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65). Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

Date Taken: 06.18.2021
Location: PHILIPPINE SEA