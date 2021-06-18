Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Benfold Conducts Weapon Qualification [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Benfold Conducts Weapon Qualification

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.18.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Deanna Gonzales 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Juan Palomo, from Austin, Texas, fires a 9mm pistol during a small arms qualification aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65). Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

    Date Taken: 06.18.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Benfold Conducts Weapon Qualification [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DESRON15
    7thFleet
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    USSBenfold

