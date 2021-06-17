Arizona National Guardsmen and women help deliver food and groceries to residents at a mobile food pantry in Somerton, Ariz., June 17, 2021. More than 800 of Arizona’s Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to serve communities throughout the state during this emergency response.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2021 21:58
|Photo ID:
|6702507
|VIRIN:
|210617-Z-AA430-001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.22 MB
|Location:
|SOMERTON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AZNG Distributes Food to Somerton Residents [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Laura Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT