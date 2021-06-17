Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AZNG Distributes Food to Somerton Residents [Image 2 of 5]

    AZNG Distributes Food to Somerton Residents

    SOMERTON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Laura Bauer 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Arizona Army National Guard Spc. Jordyn Van Wormer, a horizontal construction engineer with the 258th Engineer Company, loads food and groceries into wagons to deliver to local residents at a mobile food pantry in Somerton, Ariz., June 17, 2021. More than 800 of Arizona’s Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to serve communities throughout the state during this emergency response.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2021
    Date Posted: 06.21.2021 21:58
    Photo ID: 6702508
    VIRIN: 210617-Z-AA430-002
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 4.62 MB
    Location: SOMERTON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AZNG Distributes Food to Somerton Residents [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Laura Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AZNG Distributes Food to Somerton Residents
    AZNG Distributes Food to Somerton Residents
    AZNG Distributes Food to Somerton Residents
    AZNG Distributes Food to Somerton Residents
    AZNG Distributes Food to Somerton Residents

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    emergency response
    arizona
    national guard
    food bank
    covid-19
    azcv19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT