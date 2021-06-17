AZNG Distributes Food to Somerton Residents

Arizona Army National Guard Spc. Oscar Castillo, a fueler with E Company 2-285th Assault Helicopter Battalion, loads food and groceries into a local resident’s car at a mobile food pantry in Somerton, Ariz., June 17, 2021. More than 800 of Arizona’s Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to serve communities throughout the state during this emergency response.

