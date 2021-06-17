Cpt. Laura Benz from MEDDAC-Alaska participates in the Army Warrior Tasks, Lanes event during the Regional Health Command-Pacific’s Best Leader Competition Thursday, June 17th 2021 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
The Best Leader Competition promotes esprit de corps across the Army, while
recognizing Soldiers who demonstrate the Army Values and embody the Warrior
Ethos. The competition recognizes those Soldiers who possess superb military
bearing and communication skills, in-depth knowledge of military subjects,
and the ability to perform Soldier and warrior skills at levels above those
of their peers. The winners of the competition will represent Regional
Health Command-Pacific at the U.S. Army Medical Command Best Leader
Competition, July 25-30, in Hawaii.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2021 14:35
|Photo ID:
|6702022
|VIRIN:
|210617-A-NG080-3301
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|18.89 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Warrior Tasks, Lanes [Image 15 of 15], by Joseph Kumzak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
