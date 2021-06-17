Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Warrior Tasks, Lanes [Image 4 of 15]

    Army Warrior Tasks, Lanes

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Joseph Kumzak 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    Sgt. Patrick Cook from MEDDAC-Alaska participates in the Army Warrior Tasks, Lanes event during the Regional Health Command-Pacific’s Best Leader Competition Thursday, June 17th 2021 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

    The Best Leader Competition promotes esprit de corps across the Army, while
    recognizing Soldiers who demonstrate the Army Values and embody the Warrior
    Ethos. The competition recognizes those Soldiers who possess superb military
    bearing and communication skills, in-depth knowledge of military subjects,
    and the ability to perform Soldier and warrior skills at levels above those
    of their peers. The winners of the competition will represent Regional
    Health Command-Pacific at the U.S. Army Medical Command Best Leader
    Competition, July 25-30, in Hawaii.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Warrior Tasks, Lanes [Image 15 of 15], by Joseph Kumzak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

