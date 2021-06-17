Spc. Jarrett Rodriguez (left), Staff Sgt, Israel Rivera (middle) and Cpt. Jason Christman (right) from Desmond Doss Health Clinic participate in the Army Warrior Tasks, Lanes event during the Regional Health Command-Pacific’s Best Leader Competition Thursday, June 17th 2021 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.



The Best Leader Competition promotes esprit de corps across the Army, while

recognizing Soldiers who demonstrate the Army Values and embody the Warrior

Ethos. The competition recognizes those Soldiers who possess superb military

bearing and communication skills, in-depth knowledge of military subjects,

and the ability to perform Soldier and warrior skills at levels above those

of their peers. The winners of the competition will represent Regional

Health Command-Pacific at the U.S. Army Medical Command Best Leader

Competition, July 25-30, in Hawaii.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2021 Date Posted: 06.21.2021 14:35 Photo ID: 6702017 VIRIN: 210617-A-NG080-2923 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 19.71 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Warrior Tasks, Lanes [Image 15 of 15], by Joseph Kumzak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.