2d MARDIV CG, Marine Veteran, Coin Exchange

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Francis Donovan, commanding general, 2d Marine Division, shakes hands with U.S. Marine Corps veteran Ryan Ortega at Camp Lejeune, N.C., June 21, 2021. The Ortegas biked over 3,000 miles from Camp Pendleton, Calif., to Camp Lejeune in support of Veterans Honor Flight. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Sarah Pysher)

