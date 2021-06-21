Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2d MARDIV CG, Marine Veteran, Coin Exchange [Image 1 of 5]

    2d MARDIV CG, Marine Veteran, Coin Exchange

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Sarah Pysher 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Francis Donovan, commanding general, 2d Marine Division, greets U.S. Marine Corps veteran Ryan Ortega and his family at Camp Lejeune, N.C., June 21, 2021. The Ortegas biked over 3,000 miles from Camp Pendleton, Calif., to Camp Lejeune in support of Veterans Honor Flight. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Sarah Pysher)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2021
    Date Posted: 06.21.2021 13:23
    Photo ID: 6701781
    VIRIN: 210621-M-EA659-1006
    Resolution: 2677x1785
    Size: 2.86 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Hometown: PEKIN, IL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2d MARDIV CG, Marine Veteran, Coin Exchange [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Sarah Pysher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2d MARDIV CG, Marine Veteran, Coin Exchange
    2d MARDIV CG, Marine Veteran, Coin Exchange
    2d MARDIV CG, Marine Veteran, Coin Exchange
    2d MARDIV CG, Marine Veteran, Coin Exchange
    2d MARDIV CG, Marine Veteran, Coin Exchange

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Veteran
    USMC
    Cyclist
    2d Marine Division
    Coin Exchange

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT