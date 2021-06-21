2d MARDIV CG, Marine Veteran, Coin Exchange

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Francis Donovan, commanding general, 2d Marine Division, greets U.S. Marine Corps veteran Ryan Ortega and his family at Camp Lejeune, N.C., June 21, 2021. The Ortegas biked over 3,000 miles from Camp Pendleton, Calif., to Camp Lejeune in support of Veterans Honor Flight. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Sarah Pysher)

