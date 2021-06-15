U.S. Air Force Col. Travis L. Edwards, 621st Contingency Response Wing commander, delivers remarks after assuming command of the 621st CRW June 15, 2021, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. As the 621st CRW commander, Edwards is responsible for leading the Air Force’s only contingency response wing consisting of approximately 1,500 Airmen assigned to three groups, 11 squadrons and more than 20 geographically separated operating locations around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Luther Mitchell Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2021 Date Posted: 06.21.2021 09:34 Photo ID: 6701275 VIRIN: 210615-F-BZ180-1075 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.32 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 621st Contingency Response Wing change of command [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Luther Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.