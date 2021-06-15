Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    621st Contingency Response Wing change of command [Image 3 of 4]

    621st Contingency Response Wing change of command

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Luther Mitchell 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Travis L. Edwards, 621st Contingency Response Wing commander, delivers remarks after assuming command of the 621st CRW June 15, 2021, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. As the 621st CRW commander, Edwards is responsible for leading the Air Force’s only contingency response wing consisting of approximately 1,500 Airmen assigned to three groups, 11 squadrons and more than 20 geographically separated operating locations around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Luther Mitchell Jr.)

