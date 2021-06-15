U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Maj. Gen. Mark Camerer, right, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, and U.S. Air Force Col. Doug D. Jackson, left, 621st Contingency Response Wing outgoing commander, applaud U.S. Air Force Col. Travis L. Edwards, center, after assuming command of the 621st CRW June 15, 2021, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Edwards previously served as the commander of the 6th Operations Group at MacDill Air Force Base near Tampa, Florida. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Luther Mitchell Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2021 Date Posted: 06.21.2021 09:33 Photo ID: 6701274 VIRIN: 210615-F-BZ180-1071 Resolution: 5229x4024 Size: 3.13 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 621st Contingency Response Wing change of command [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Luther Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.