U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Maj. Gen. Mark Camerer, right, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, and U.S. Air Force Col. Doug D. Jackson, left, 621st Contingency Response Wing outgoing commander, applaud U.S. Air Force Col. Travis L. Edwards, center, after assuming command of the 621st CRW June 15, 2021, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Edwards previously served as the commander of the 6th Operations Group at MacDill Air Force Base near Tampa, Florida. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Luther Mitchell Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2021 09:33
|Photo ID:
|6701274
|VIRIN:
|210615-F-BZ180-1071
|Resolution:
|5229x4024
|Size:
|3.13 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 621st Contingency Response Wing change of command [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Luther Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT