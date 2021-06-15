Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    621st Contingency Response Wing change of command [Image 1 of 4]

    621st Contingency Response Wing change of command

    UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Luther Mitchell 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Mark Camerer, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, awards the Legion of Merit to U.S. Air Force Col. Doug D. Jackson, 621st Contingency Response Wing outgoing commander, June 15, 2021, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Jackson and his family are headed to New York City, where he will be the military fellow for the Council on Foreign Relations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Luther Mitchell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
    Date Posted: 06.21.2021 09:33
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 621st Contingency Response Wing change of command [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Luther Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

