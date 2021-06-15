U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Mark Camerer, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, awards the Legion of Merit to U.S. Air Force Col. Doug D. Jackson, 621st Contingency Response Wing outgoing commander, June 15, 2021, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Jackson and his family are headed to New York City, where he will be the military fellow for the Council on Foreign Relations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Luther Mitchell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2021 Date Posted: 06.21.2021 09:33 Photo ID: 6701273 VIRIN: 210615-F-BZ180-1045 Resolution: 3368x3520 Size: 1.55 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 621st Contingency Response Wing change of command [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Luther Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.