Fort Drum Medical Activity welcomes new command sergeant major

FORT DRUM, N.Y. – Command Sgt. Maj. Eric N. Price, the Fort Drum Medical Activity senior enlisted leader, stands in front of the MEDDAC color guard following his assumption of responsibility ceremony at Fort Drum, N.Y., June 17, 2021. Price officially assumed responsibility as the MEDDAC’s senior noncommissioned officer during the ceremony and will now serve as the commander’s principal advisor on enlisted matters. (U.S. Army photo by Warren W. Wright Jr., Fort Drum Medical Activity Public Affairs)

