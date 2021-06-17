Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Drum Medical Activity welcomes new command sergeant major

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Warren Wright 

    Fort Drum MEDDAC

    FORT DRUM, N.Y. – Command Sgt. Maj. Eric N. Price, the Fort Drum Medical Activity senior enlisted leader, stands in front of the MEDDAC color guard following his assumption of responsibility ceremony at Fort Drum, N.Y., June 17, 2021. Price officially assumed responsibility as the MEDDAC’s senior noncommissioned officer during the ceremony and will now serve as the commander’s principal advisor on enlisted matters. (U.S. Army photo by Warren W. Wright Jr., Fort Drum Medical Activity Public Affairs)

    Ceremony
    Fort Drum
    Command Sergeant Major
    Assumption of Command
    Noncommissioned Officer
    Fort Drum Medical Activity

