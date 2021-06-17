FORT DRUM, N.Y. – Command Sgt. Maj. Eric N. Price, the senior enlisted leader of the Fort Drum Medical Activity, officially assumes responsibility as the MEDDAC’s command sergeant major by accepting the unit’s flag from Col. Rob Heath, the MEDDAC commander, during an assumption of responsibility ceremony at Fort Drum, N.Y., June 17, 2021. The passing of the unit flag, or colors, is a traditional gesture symbolizing the commander’s confidence in the command sergeant major’s ability to lead the MEDDAC Soldiers and serve as the principal advisor to the commander on enlisted matters. (U.S. Army photo by Warren W. Wright Jr., Fort Drum Medical Activity Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2021 Date Posted: 06.21.2021 08:47 Photo ID: 6701219 VIRIN: 210617-A-HG995-1007 Resolution: 4055x2896 Size: 1.23 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Drum Medical Activity welcomes new command sergeant major [Image 3 of 3], by Warren Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.