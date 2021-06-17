FORT DRUM, N.Y. – Command Sgt. Maj. Eric N. Price, the senior enlisted leader of the Fort Drum Medical Activity, speaks to attendees during his assumption of responsibility ceremony at Fort Drum, N.Y., June 17, 2021. Price officially assumed responsibility as the MEDDAC’s senior noncommissioned officer during the ceremony and will now serve as the commander’s principal advisor on enlisted matters. (U.S. Army photo by Warren W. Wright Jr., Fort Drum Medical Activity Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2021 08:47
|Photo ID:
|6701220
|VIRIN:
|210617-A-HG995-1009
|Resolution:
|4948x3534
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Drum Medical Activity welcomes new command sergeant major [Image 3 of 3], by Warren Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
