B-52H departs Morón after completing Bomber Task Force Europe

A B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, takes off from Morón Air Base, Spain, after a successful Bomber Task Force Europe June 18, 2021. Forward deployed locations allow aircrew to gain experience operating in a variety of environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2021 06:51
|Photo ID:
|6701025
|VIRIN:
|210527-F-ZW188-0080
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.44 MB
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
