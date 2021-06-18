Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-52H departs Morón after completing Bomber Task Force Europe [Image 3 of 3]

    SPAIN

    06.18.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    A B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, takes off from Morón Air Base, Spain, after a successful Bomber Task Force Europe June 18, 2021. Forward deployed locations allow aircrew to gain experience operating in a variety of environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2021
    Date Posted: 06.21.2021 06:51
    Photo ID: 6701025
    VIRIN: 210527-F-ZW188-0080
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.44 MB
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    USEUCOM
    1CTCS
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    B-52 BTF

