A B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, takes off from Morón Air Base, Spain, after a successful Bomber Task Force Europe June 18, 2021. Forward deployed locations allow aircrew to gain experience operating in a variety of environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2021 Date Posted: 06.21.2021 06:51 Photo ID: 6701025 VIRIN: 210527-F-ZW188-0080 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 11.44 MB Location: ES Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, B-52H departs Morón after completing Bomber Task Force Europe [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Jason Allred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.