B-52H departs Morón after completing Bomber Task Force Europe

A B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, takes off from Morón Air Base, Spain, after a successful Bomber Task Force Europe June 18, 2021. Strategic bomber missions enhance the readiness necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2021 06:51
|Photo ID:
|6701022
|VIRIN:
|210527-F-ZW188-0089
|Resolution:
|4622x3075
|Size:
|6.24 MB
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
