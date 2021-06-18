Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-52H departs Morón after completing Bomber Task Force Europe [Image 2 of 3]

    B-52H departs Morón after completing Bomber Task Force Europe

    SPAIN

    06.18.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    A B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, takes off from Morón Air Base, Spain, after a successful Bomber Task Force Europe June 18, 2021. Presence is the most visible symbol of assurance and commitment to allies and provides deterrence against potential adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-52H departs Morón after completing Bomber Task Force Europe [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Jason Allred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

