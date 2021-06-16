Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor 360 Training [Image 5 of 5]

    Sailor 360 Training

    UNITED STATES

    06.16.2021

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 16, 2021) – Sailors train on the proper use of personal protective equipment aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97). Halsey is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jaimar Carson Bondurant)

    south china sea
    uss halsey
    ddg97
    sailor 360

