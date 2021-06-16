SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 16, 2021) – Damage Controlman 2nd Class Danielle Wolf, from Broomfield, Co., conducts shipboard flood prevention training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97). Halsey is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jaimar Carson Bondurant)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2021 23:48
|Photo ID:
|6700708
|VIRIN:
|210616-N-MQ703-2036
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|334.96 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Damage Control Training [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jaimar Carson Bondurant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT