    Damage Control Training [Image 3 of 5]

    Damage Control Training

    UNITED STATES

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jaimar Carson Bondurant 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 16, 2021) – Damage Controlman 2nd Class Danielle Wolf, from Broomfield, Co., conducts shipboard flood prevention training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97). Halsey is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jaimar Carson Bondurant)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2021
    Date Posted: 06.20.2021 23:48
    Photo ID: 6700708
    VIRIN: 210616-N-MQ703-2036
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 334.96 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Damage Control Training [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jaimar Carson Bondurant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    south china sea
    damage control
    uss halsey
    ddg97

