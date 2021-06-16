Sailor 360 Training

SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 16, 2021) – Sailors train on the proper use of personal protective equipment (PPE) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97). Halsey is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jaimar Carson Bondurant)
