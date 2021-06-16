Golden Coyote: Timber Haul

Military grade trucks of the 1644th Transportation Company from Illinois, are parked while awaiting pickup during the Timber Haul exercise in Custer, S.D, June 16, 2021. The Golden Coyote exercise is a three-phase, scenario-driven exercise conducted in the Black Hills of South Dakota and Wyoming, which enables commanders to focus on mission essential task requirements, warrior tasks and battle drills.

Date Taken: 06.16.2021