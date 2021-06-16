Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Golden Coyote: Timber Haul [Image 10 of 11]

    Golden Coyote: Timber Haul

    CUSTER, SD, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Spc. Andrew J Washington 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Spc. Tristan Scott of the 155th Engineer Company from South Dakota, guides a moving truck during the Timber Hall exercise in Custer, S.D., June 16, 2021. The Golden Coyote exercise is a three-phase, scenario-driven exercise conducted in the Black Hills of South Dakota and Wyoming, which enables commanders to focus on mission essential task requirements, warrior tasks and battle drills.

    Date Taken: 06.16.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Golden Coyote: Timber Haul [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Andrew J Washington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

