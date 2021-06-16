U.S. Army Spc. Tristan Scott of the 155th Engineer Company from South Dakota, guides a moving truck during the Timber Hall exercise in Custer, S.D., June 16, 2021. The Golden Coyote exercise is a three-phase, scenario-driven exercise conducted in the Black Hills of South Dakota and Wyoming, which enables commanders to focus on mission essential task requirements, warrior tasks and battle drills.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2021 23:14
|Photo ID:
|6700704
|VIRIN:
|210616-A-ZM237-0095
|Resolution:
|2048x1387
|Size:
|963.21 KB
|Location:
|CUSTER, SD, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Golden Coyote: Timber Haul [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Andrew J Washington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
