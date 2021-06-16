Golden Coyote: Timber Haul

U.S. Army Spc. Tristan Scott of the 155th Engineer Company from South Dakota, guides a moving truck during the Timber Hall exercise in Custer, S.D., June 16, 2021. The Golden Coyote exercise is a three-phase, scenario-driven exercise conducted in the Black Hills of South Dakota and Wyoming, which enables commanders to focus on mission essential task requirements, warrior tasks and battle drills.

