    Golden Coyote: Timber Haul [Image 9 of 11]

    Golden Coyote: Timber Haul

    CUSTER, SD, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Spc. Andrew J Washington 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Soldiers of the 155th Engineer Company from South Dakota, perform ground guide movements during the Timber Haul exercise in Custer, S.D., June 16, 2021. The Golden Coyote exercise is a three-phase, scenario-driven exercise conducted in the Black Hills of South Dakota and Wyoming, which enables commanders to focus on mission essential task requirements, warrior tasks and battle drills.

    National Guard
    South Dakota Army National Guard
    SDARNG
    SDNG
    Golden Coyote 2021
    GC2021

