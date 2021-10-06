Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Area Support Group Poland Hosts Official Change of Command Ceremony [Image 11 of 11]

    Area Support Group Poland Hosts Official Change of Command Ceremony

    POZNAN, POLAND

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Capt. DeLancie Horton 

    Area Support Group Poland

    Soldiers, civilians, family, friends, and host nation partners took part in the ASG-P change of command ceremony welcoming COL Jorge Fonseca and his family and thanking LTC Rhonda House for her time in command.

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.20.2021 15:16
    Photo ID: 6700670
    VIRIN: 210610-A-SN125-505
    Resolution: 5999x3999
    Size: 3.57 MB
    Location: POZNAN, PL 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Area Support Group Poland Hosts Official Change of Command Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by CPT DeLancie Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Poland
    Army Strong
    Illinois Army National Guard
    21st TSC
    EDI
    645th RSG
    Poznan
    USAREUR-AF
    ASG-P
    Area Support Group Poland
    Atlantic Resolve
    14 WOG

