    Area Support Group Poland Welcomes its New Commander to Poznan, Poland

    Area Support Group Poland Hosts Official Change of Command Ceremony

    POZNAN, POLAND

    06.10.2021

    Story by Capt. DeLancie Horton 

    Area Support Group Poland

    A new era was ushered in as Illinois Army National Guard (ILARNG) COL Jorge Fonseca took command of Area Support Group Poland (ASG-P) headquartered in Poznan, Poland.

    On January 25, 2019, Headquarters Department of the Army, issued Executive Order 074-19, Base Operating Support - Pilot that established ASG-P. The Army's intent is to have an ASG in Poland to centralize Base Operating Support (BOS) functions, thereby alleviating tactical units from performing non-standard missions; while improving base functional support and Soldier quality of life for Regionally Allocated Forces (RAF).

    ASG-Poland is a direct subordinate unit to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command (TSC) which is based in Kaiserslautern, Germany and has overall support responsibility for all of U.S. Army Europe-Africa (USAREUR-AF) units in theater.

    Within the National Guard Bureau's State Partnership Program, Poland and the Illinois National Guard have a strong and longstanding relationship, and COL Fonseca’s time in command will serve to further enhance and solidify that relationship.

    "I look forward to working with our Polish partners and maintaining the community relationships which will be vital to our success. Let us not forget the strategic importance of the bilateral U.S. - Polish relationship," said COL Fonseca.

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.20.2021 15:16
    Story ID: 399309
    Location: POZNAN, PL 
