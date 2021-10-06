Area Support Group Poland Hosts Official Change of Command Ceremony

Soldiers, civilians, family, friends, and host nation partners took part in the ASG-P change of command ceremony welcoming COL Jorge Fonseca and his family and thanking LTC Rhonda House for her time in command.

