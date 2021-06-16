LCol Stephen Hale briefed Brigadier Godfrey Bess about the Canadian Armed Forces mentorship roles in the Caribbean Task Force headquarters for the duration of Exercise Tradewinds 2021 on June 16 2021 in Georgetown, Guyana.
DoD photo by Lt Nora Amrane, CAF
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2021 13:10
|Photo ID:
|6700594
|VIRIN:
|210616-O-D0465-5001-C
|Resolution:
|3710x2283
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|GEORGETOWN, GY
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Canadian Armed Forces members providing operations planning process mentorship [Image 3 of 3], by Nora Amrane, identified by DVIDS
