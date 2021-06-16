Major Ross Tansley, J4 mentor, from the Canadian Armed Forces is providing guidance to J4 lead from Guyana Defence Force on operations planning process in the Caribbean Task Force headquarters on June 16 2021 in Georgetown Guyana.



DoD photo by Lt Nora Amrane, CAF

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2021 Date Posted: 06.20.2021 13:10 Photo ID: 6700597 VIRIN: 210616-O-D0465-5003-C Resolution: 3749x2614 Size: 1.53 MB Location: GEORGETOWN, GY Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Canadian Armed Forces members providing operations planning process mentorship [Image 3 of 3], by Nora Amrane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.