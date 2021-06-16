Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Canadian Armed Forces members providing operations planning process mentorship [Image 2 of 3]

    GEORGETOWN, GUYANA

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Nora Amrane 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Major Glen Imperial, J5 mentor from the Canadian Armed Forces is providing guidance to J5 lead from Belize Defence Force on operations planning process in the Caribbean Task Force headquarters on June 16 2021 in Georgetown Guyana.

    DoD photo by Lt Nora Amrane, CAF

    Date Taken: 06.16.2021
    TRADEWINDS21 #CAFEXTW21

