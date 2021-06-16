Canadian Armed Forces members providing operations planning process mentorship

Major Glen Imperial, J5 mentor from the Canadian Armed Forces is providing guidance to J5 lead from Belize Defence Force on operations planning process in the Caribbean Task Force headquarters on June 16 2021 in Georgetown Guyana.
DoD photo by Lt Nora Amrane, CAF
