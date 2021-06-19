210619-N-FB085-002 GEORGETOWN, Guyana (June 19, 2021) U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Enforcement Specialist 1st Class Tyler Morrison talks to Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard Leading Rating Kellon Reece while performing pinch and boarding maneuvers in the Demerara River during Tradewinds, June 19, 2021. Tradewinds 2021 is a U.S. Southern Command sponsored Caribbean security-focused exercise in the ground, air, sea, and cyber domains, working with partner nations to conduct joint, combined and interagency training, focused on increasing regional cooperation and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cdr. Cheryl Collins/Released)

