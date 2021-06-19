Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tradewinds 2021 [Image 3 of 3]

    Tradewinds 2021

    GEORGETOWN, GUYANA

    06.19.2021

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Cheryl Collins 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Reserve)

    210619-N-FB085-002 GEORGETOWN, Guyana (June 19, 2021) U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Enforcement Specialist 1st Class Tyler Morrison talks to Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard Leading Rating Kellon Reece while performing pinch and boarding maneuvers in the Demerara River during Tradewinds, June 19, 2021. Tradewinds 2021 is a U.S. Southern Command sponsored Caribbean security-focused exercise in the ground, air, sea, and cyber domains, working with partner nations to conduct joint, combined and interagency training, focused on increasing regional cooperation and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cdr. Cheryl Collins/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2021
    Date Posted: 06.20.2021 10:31
    Photo ID: 6700543
    VIRIN: 210619-N-FB085-002
    Resolution: 3918x2799
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: GEORGETOWN, GY 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tradewinds 2021 [Image 3 of 3], by LCDR Cheryl Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tradewinds 2021
    Tradewinds 2021
    Tradewinds 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRADEWINDS21
    TRADEWINDS2021
    TRADEWINDS US COAST GUARD
    TRADEWINDS GUYANA COAST GUARD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT