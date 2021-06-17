210617-N-DA827-001 MAKOURIA, Guyana (June 17, 2021) Participants from several countries pose for a photo at the Colonel Robert Mitchell Jungle and Amphibious Training School (CRMJATS) prior to visiting some of the Tradewinds training sites, June 17. Tradewinds 2021 is a U.S. Southern Command sponsored Caribbean security-focused exercise in the ground, air, sea, and cyber domains, working with partner nations to conduct joint, combined and interagency training, focused on increasing regional cooperation and stability. (U.S. Army courtesy photo/Released)

