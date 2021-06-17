Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tradewinds 2021 [Image 1 of 3]

    Tradewinds 2021

    MAKOURIA, GUYANA

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Lt. Elizabeth Allen 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Reserve)

    210617-N-DA827-001 MAKOURIA, Guyana (June 17, 2021) Participants from several countries pose for a photo at the Colonel Robert Mitchell Jungle and Amphibious Training School (CRMJATS) prior to visiting some of the Tradewinds training sites, June 17. Tradewinds 2021 is a U.S. Southern Command sponsored Caribbean security-focused exercise in the ground, air, sea, and cyber domains, working with partner nations to conduct joint, combined and interagency training, focused on increasing regional cooperation and stability. (U.S. Army courtesy photo/Released)

