    Tradewinds 2021 [Image 2 of 3]

    Tradewinds 2021

    KINGSTON, GUYANA

    06.19.2021

    Photo by Lt. Elizabeth Allen 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Reserve)

    210619-N-DA827-015 KINGSTON, Guyana (June 19, 2021) U.S. Navy Lt. Cdr. Drew Meyers, a U.S. Fourth Fleet exercise planner, delivers a maritime security brief to members of the Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, and Belize coast guards at the Maritime Operations Center during Tradewinds, June 19. Tradewinds 2021 is a U.S. Southern Command sponsored Caribbean security-focused exercise in the ground, air, sea, and cyber domains, working with partner nations to conduct joint, combined and interagency training, focused on increasing regional cooperation and stability. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Kevin Sullivan/Released)

