210619-N-DA827-015 KINGSTON, Guyana (June 19, 2021) U.S. Navy Lt. Cdr. Drew Meyers, a U.S. Fourth Fleet exercise planner, delivers a maritime security brief to members of the Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, and Belize coast guards at the Maritime Operations Center during Tradewinds, June 19. Tradewinds 2021 is a U.S. Southern Command sponsored Caribbean security-focused exercise in the ground, air, sea, and cyber domains, working with partner nations to conduct joint, combined and interagency training, focused on increasing regional cooperation and stability. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Kevin Sullivan/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2021 Date Posted: 06.20.2021 10:31 Photo ID: 6700542 VIRIN: 210619-N-DA827-015 Resolution: 1197x855 Size: 180.93 KB Location: KINGSTON, GY Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tradewinds 2021 [Image 3 of 3], by LT Elizabeth Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.