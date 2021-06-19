Soldiers Come Home

Spc. Manuel Labout, a Soldier assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, carries his son Jacob Labout on his shoulders during a redeployment ceremony at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 19, 2021. Raider Brigade supported U.S. Forces Korea COVID-19 mitigation efforts through its successful management of the quarantine facility (QFAC) for four months and received high praise for the quality and precision of support provided. The discipline of the BCT was demonstrated in having the lowest transmission rates amongst any unit on the peninsula and were successful in vaccinating over 73% of the formation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jose Escamilla)

