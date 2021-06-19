Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers Come Home

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2021

    Photo by Spc. Jose Escamilla 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Spc. Manuel Labout, a Soldier assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, carries his son Jacob Labout on his shoulders during a redeployment ceremony at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 19, 2021. Raider Brigade supported U.S. Forces Korea COVID-19 mitigation efforts through its successful management of the quarantine facility (QFAC) for four months and received high praise for the quality and precision of support provided. The discipline of the BCT was demonstrated in having the lowest transmission rates amongst any unit on the peninsula and were successful in vaccinating over 73% of the formation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jose Escamilla)

    This work, Soldiers Come Home [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Jose Escamilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

