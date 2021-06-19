Soliders Come Home

Prentice Lacey, left, and Contenna Nalls, eagerly await the arrival of their Dogface Soldiers at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 19, 2021. The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division was instrumental in maintaining the alliance with the Republic of Korea as a member of the 2nd ROK U.S. Combined Division during COVID operations, continuing combined training and partnerships and sustained mission readiness for contingency operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jose Escamilla)

