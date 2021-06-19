Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soliders Come Home [Image 2 of 5]

    Soliders Come Home

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2021

    Photo by Spc. Jose Escamilla 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Prentice Lacey, left, and Contenna Nalls, eagerly await the arrival of their Dogface Soldiers at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 19, 2021. The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division was instrumental in maintaining the alliance with the Republic of Korea as a member of the 2nd ROK U.S. Combined Division during COVID operations, continuing combined training and partnerships and sustained mission readiness for contingency operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jose Escamilla)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2021
    VIRIN: 210619-A-FL291-002
    This work, Soliders Come Home [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Jose Escamilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

