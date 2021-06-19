Soldiers Come Home

Sgt. 1st Class Kenny Shelton, a Soldier assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, reunites with his family during a redeployment ceremony at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 19, 2021. Raider Brigade was the first BCT in the Army to resume major training events, complete its deployment preparations and deploy in a COVID19 environment. Standard Operating Procedures developed during this time were adopted across the Army to maintain mission readiness and global commitments in the face of the pandemic. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jose Escamilla)

