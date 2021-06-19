Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers Come Home [Image 5 of 5]

    Soldiers Come Home

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2021

    Photo by Spc. Jose Escamilla 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Sgt. 1st Class Kenny Shelton, a Soldier assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, reunites with his family during a redeployment ceremony at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 19, 2021. Raider Brigade was the first BCT in the Army to resume major training events, complete its deployment preparations and deploy in a COVID19 environment. Standard Operating Procedures developed during this time were adopted across the Army to maintain mission readiness and global commitments in the face of the pandemic. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jose Escamilla)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2021
    Date Posted: 06.19.2021 20:04
