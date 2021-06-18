210618-N-TT639-1141 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 18, 2021) – An inert chaff round is fired from the Mk 53 Decoy Launching System aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), June 18. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Sypert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2021 Date Posted: 06.19.2021 17:25 Photo ID: 6700347 VIRIN: 210618-N-TT639-1141 Resolution: 4417x3155 Size: 694.82 KB Location: USPACOM, AT SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli [Image 9 of 9], by SA Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.